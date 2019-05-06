NJPW’s Kazuchika Okada Wore His Full Gear To Throw The First Pitch At A Baseball Game

05.06.19 1 hour ago

NJPW

Between retaining the IWGP Heavyweight Championship this weekend at Wrestling Dontaku and preparing to face a gothed-up Chris Jericho at Dominion in June, Kazuchika Okada became the latest wrestler to throw the first pitch at a baseball game.

While the New Japan Pro Wrestling star sadly did not fight any mascots a la Johnny Gargano in Cleveland or Jushin Thunder Liger last summer or even slightly mess with one like Tetsuya Naito did in 2017, Okada added pro wrestling touches by wearing his full gear and bringing his championship belt to the pitcher’s mound.

