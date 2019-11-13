The source of this rumor was the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Dave Meltzer reported that “When Kenny Omega went to Japan for the DDT show, he was stopped going into the country. It’s the third time this has happened since he left New Japan. Something happened where there was an attempt to get him banned from going to Japan for ten years.”

WON continued, “He did get in, like he has every time, and worked the show. But he was very bitter about New Japan and Nick Jackson made a cryptic tweet about New Japan. Suffice to say feelings are very bad right now with them, even though Jericho is going to the Tokyo Dome since he has a separate deal. Nothing has been said regarding Jon Moxley at the Tokyo Dome but there are still two months to go.”

Some wrestling fans not subscripted to WON read the above excerpt on Twitter, while many others learned about it from a reddit. A popular r/SquaredCircle post summarized this part of the newsletter as “Kenny Omega was stopped from going into Japan for the third time since leaving NJPW and there was an attempt to get him banned from the country for 10 years. He made it in, but there are bitter feelings from Omega and Nick Jackson. The Observer said Jericho has a separate deal, but nothing has been said about Moxley at the Dome.”

This prompted lots of speculation from fans, some of whom were quick to believe New Japan was up to something shady, while others believed this to be a case of AEW villainizing NJPW, pointing to Omega’s recent Undertale-themed entrance video on Dynamite as an example. Some who had traveled to or lived in Japan weighed in based on their experiences too.

Omega himself eventually responded, or was seen to have responded, on Twitter, posting, “One day I’m gonna have a lot of wild stories to tell about my 2019 that a lot of people won’t want to believe. But the truth is actually way worse than what’s been rumored and/or reported. Until then, one day until #AEWFullGear.”