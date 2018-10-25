Previously on the Best and Worst of NXT UK: NXT launched a second brand, NXT UK, and I began my intimidating career as a weekly Britwres columnist. That definitely won’t lead to me getting called names on the Internet!
…. what I’m going to do with the NXT UK columns is treat it like a WWE show, and let my impressions and knowledge of the characters come from what I’m given on the show in matches, interviews, and video packages, and supplement that by asking my British wrestling savvy friends questions from time to time. If I get some stuff wrong or illogically dislike a person who is super good, trust me, I’ll figure it out.
If you missed this episode, you can watch it here. If you'd like to read previous installments of the Best and Worst of NXT, click right here.
And now, the second edition of Best and Worst of NXT UK for October 24, 2018.
How long before the storyline about Tucker needing to build his 50 prototypes starts?
This was a very funny write-up! Example no. 1 “I’m typing out these jokes like I’m not super into watching British El Generico fight Welsh Rhyno in the train station to Hell.” That was so spot-on. I would have gone with Welsh Otis Doz, but, now that you mention Rhyno… Yep
Johnny Saint looks even scarier than Regal, and that’s saying a lot. Like when he came out it was like The Headmaster would like to see you in his office and explain why he’s not mad he’s disappointed and you’d rather get slapped in the face than verbally excoriated by him.
I wish Hammy Callahan and Killer Kelly had won, but oh well. Pocket sized Cesaro and Stratford-Upon-Maven had me rolling.
I can’t believe that Wild Boar fella is only billed at 5’6 180lbs. He looked huge standing next to Ligero.