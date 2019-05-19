With Double or Nothing less than a week away, it seemed like the card for All Elite Wrestling‘s first event was set. A highly anticipated match for some fans was Hangman Adam Page vs. PAC (fka Neville), which was set up at the first AEW rally with each man expressing the desire to be the company’s first world champion and was being built up on the Being the Elite web series. However, according to the Wrestling Observer, this match was cut from the PPV yesterday due to creative disagreements.
PAC Vs. Hangman Page Reportedly Pulled From AEW Double Or Nothing
Emily Pratt 05.19.19 49 mins ago
