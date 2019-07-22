PAC Lost Dragon Gate’s Open The Dream Gate Championship This Weekend, And What That Might Mean For AEW

07.22.19 10 mins ago

Dragon Gate Network

When Pac, fka WWE’s Neville, returned to the wrestling world from his time off the grid, he returned to Dragon Gate and was quickly pushed to their world title picture. He joined R.E.D., the company’s top heel stable, and pinned their previous big bad – Shingo Takagi, on his way out of Dragon Gate and into New Japan Pro Wrestling – in his first match back. Soon after, Pac won the Open the Dream Gate Championship, which he held for over 200 days. On June 21 at Kobe Pro Wrestling Festival, which celebrated Dragon Gate’s 20th anniversary, he dropped the title to rising star Ben-K.

For many wrestling fans, the most notable part of Pac’s reign wasn’t his defenses against Kzy or Shun Skywalker or Dragon Kid, but how his status as Open the Dream Gate Champion affected his booking elsewhere. Pac never lost cleanly when he wrestled for independent promotions in Europe, with a few of his matches ending by DQ or time-limit draw. The story of Pac as an unbeatable villain ruling over Dragon Gate wasn’t given an asterisk by someone in RevPro, for example, beating him before someone who could actually replace him on the throne.

Around The Web

TAGSAEWAll Elite WrestlingDRAGON GATENEVILLEpac
People's Party iTunes

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

07.16.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.16.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.15.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.09.19 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

07.09.19 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.08.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP