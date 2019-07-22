Dragon Gate Network

When Pac, fka WWE’s Neville, returned to the wrestling world from his time off the grid, he returned to Dragon Gate and was quickly pushed to their world title picture. He joined R.E.D., the company’s top heel stable, and pinned their previous big bad – Shingo Takagi, on his way out of Dragon Gate and into New Japan Pro Wrestling – in his first match back. Soon after, Pac won the Open the Dream Gate Championship, which he held for over 200 days. On June 21 at Kobe Pro Wrestling Festival, which celebrated Dragon Gate’s 20th anniversary, he dropped the title to rising star Ben-K.

6 days. July 21st. KOBE WORLD 2019. The most monumental moment of my MISERABLE LIFE. Undefeated & UNSTOPPABLE for 21 months, THIS BASTARD LOSES TO NO MAN. Watch LIVE only on the @dragongatentwk pic.twitter.com/BxoWaKjetS — THE PROBLEM CHILD (@BASTARDPAC) July 15, 2019

For many wrestling fans, the most notable part of Pac’s reign wasn’t his defenses against Kzy or Shun Skywalker or Dragon Kid, but how his status as Open the Dream Gate Champion affected his booking elsewhere. Pac never lost cleanly when he wrestled for independent promotions in Europe, with a few of his matches ending by DQ or time-limit draw. The story of Pac as an unbeatable villain ruling over Dragon Gate wasn’t given an asterisk by someone in RevPro, for example, beating him before someone who could actually replace him on the throne.