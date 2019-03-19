Watch What Happened After Raw Went Off The Air Last Night

WWE

Last night’s episode of Monday Night Raw ended with Seth Rollins taking a loss to Drew McIntyre, after being distracted by Brock Lesnar’s music playing. McIntyre’s been coming hard at the Shield lately, and beat Dean Ambrose so badly last week that Dean didn’t even appear on this episode of Raw. However, as is often the case, more stuff happened after the show went off the air on USA. WWE quickly put the post-show events up on YouTube, which implies that they’re part of the story, not just a way to get a quick pop from the live crowd.