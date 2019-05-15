Raw Viewership Increased For The Second Week In A Row, Despite Being Pre-Taped

05.15.19 19 hours ago

WWE

Maybe it’s just a fluke, but it seems like Raw’s viewership numbers are crawling back up from where they were a few weeks ago. Last week was a slight improvement over the truly dreadful numbers of the week before, and this week’s episode continued the upward trend. Does that mean the Wild Card Rule is actually a good idea? Did people look at the UK pre-taping spoilers this time around and think “This seems better than the last few,” or is it just that they weren’t competing with the NBA Playoffs this week?

