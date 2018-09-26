E!

Since becoming a full-time commentator on Monday Night Raw, Renee Young hasn’t talked much about her marriage to Dean Ambrose. However, with Dean only recently back from an extended medical leave and sporting a great new look, it’s also understandable that people would want her perspective on what happened during his time away from the ring.

In a recent episode of Jim Ross’s podcast, Young opened up about Dean’s injury and about just how scary his condition got in the weeks after his initial surgery:

He ended up having to go back in and having another surgery on his arm. He tore his tricep and went for surgery in December. And then, I remember him calling me New Year’s Day, we had a show in Miami. RAW was in Miami and his arm was bleeding everywhere. He woke up and there was blood all over the bed and he was so confused by what happened, not being able to fully get a look at what happened to his arm. He kept bandaging it up to get it to reseal as quickly as possible this opening that happened in his arm. So he eventually had to go back to Birmingham, which is where he had his surgery initially, just for a check in, and that’s when they realized his infection had escalated a lot. They had to go back in and clean it out.

Renee was honest about her own emotions in deal with Dean’s injury and the further health scares that followed, saying “It was really tough to see somebody that you love go through something like that, especially somebody like Dean who is this indestructible force and to see him down and out with something like that, it was… yeah, it was tough to go through.”