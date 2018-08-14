The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 8/13/18: Fringe Benefits

Previously on the Best and Worst of Raw: Ronda Rousey made her long-awaited in-ring debut on Raw by haphazardly yanking Alicia Fox around by the arm. Tyler Breeze tried to join The Shield, Paul Heyman did his best to earn a primetime Emmy, and Braun Strowman flipped over a small stage that was only constructed for Braun Strowman to flip over.
And now, the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for August 13, 2018.
Ambrose being the latest person to return from injury looking jacked/having dropped some excess body fat, and looking at the 10ish or so pounds seeming everybody called up from NXT puts on really makes you realize how hard is to stay in that insane physical shape while on the road with the WWE, and like, maybe they should think about that in term of their schedule and the health of their talent. (or perhaps the unsustainability of the programs they run at the PC).
That said, I’m not sure why everybody thinks a boring ass haircut and a beard is a glow-up. Dean’s hair was the only thing about him that was still cool.
Byron Saxton doesn’t belong in that crowd. Those other dudes are shoot bad. I will always believe that Byron’s much more a worked bad. He clearly pays attention in a way that Booker and Coach never did. Percy pays attention, maybe too much, he’s just never had anything to say.
Writing about Roman’s stale character like that’s Roman’s doing is the kind of shit that has a bunch of idiots yelling at Roman and still popping for Vince when he walks out. We should be sending in Special Forces to free the guy and let him be the awesome wrestling we know he can, not ripping him because a crazy old man still likes playing with his life-sized action figure. Nobody writes as if the Revival are responsible for where they’re (were, I hope it’s were, they’ll super winning on Sunday right?) at.
Ziggler’s hair appears to be cosplaying modern-day Greg Valentine’s hair.
Also, it is heartbreaking that the main-roster writers (and/or Vince) seem to have a blindspot when it comes to NXT tag-teams. Not one of them has done anything of note after being called up.
I mean, at present RAW and Smackdown have/had the following teams on their rosters.
The Ascension
Lucha Dragons
American Alpha
The Vaudevillains
The Revival
Enzo & Cass
Authors of Pain
Sanity
Harper & Rowan
If you had all of those teams on NXT at the same time (along with the current crop), it’d be a dream division, yet somehow they managed to screw up what made the teams great.