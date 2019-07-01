Rey Mysterio Has An Update On His Injury And His Imminent Return

07.01.19 53 mins ago

WWE

As you may recall, Rey Mysterio separated his left AC joint at Money in the Bank, and had to relinquish the United States Championship back to his opponent, Samoa Joe, so that Rey could take time off to heal. He also got Platelet Rich Plasma injections in the hope of speeding up his recovery. Now it looks like he’s nearly ready to come back, and he’s obviously feeling good about it.

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSREY MYSTERIOWWEWWE MONEY IN THE BANK 2019
