As you may recall, Rey Mysterio separated his left AC joint at Money in the Bank, and had to relinquish the United States Championship back to his opponent, Samoa Joe, so that Rey could take time off to heal. He also got Platelet Rich Plasma injections in the hope of speeding up his recovery. Now it looks like he’s nearly ready to come back, and he’s obviously feeling good about it.
Rey Mysterio Has An Update On His Injury And His Imminent Return
Elle Collins 07.01.19 53 mins ago
