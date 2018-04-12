Rey Mysterio Will Be Making Another WWE Appearance Soon

#WWE
04.12.18 2 hours ago

YouTube

It may not be a stretch to say that Rey Mysterio intrigue is at an all-time high. After finishing up with Lucha Underground and opting not return for their just-wrapped fourth season, Mysterio made a surprise appearance at the Royal Rumble in January that thrilled WWE fans.

But even more thrilling was his announced match against Jushin Liger at New Japan’s Strong Style Evolved in Long Beach in March. Although that match was unable to take place due to injury, Mysterio appeared in Long Beach and promised that he would follow in the footsteps of Chris Jericho and compete for New Japan at some point.

Still there continued to be rumors that Mysterio was gearing up for a WWE return, possibly on a short-term deal with a very light schedule. While we don’t know if he’s actually signed a deal yet, he has reportedly agreed to appear for WWE again in just a matter of weeks.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSGREATEST ROYAL RUMBLENEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLINGREY MYSTERIOWWE

The RX

King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

04.12.18 5 hours ago
Flatbush Zombies Take Us Through A Sonic Paradise On ‘Vacation In Hell’

Flatbush Zombies Take Us Through A Sonic Paradise On ‘Vacation In Hell’

04.10.18 2 days ago
Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

04.06.18 6 days ago
Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

04.06.18 6 days ago
Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 1 week ago 3 Comments
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 1 week ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP