Rey Mysterio Will Be Making Another WWE Appearance Soon

It may not be a stretch to say that Rey Mysterio intrigue is at an all-time high. After finishing up with Lucha Underground and opting not return for their just-wrapped fourth season, Mysterio made a surprise appearance at the Royal Rumble in January that thrilled WWE fans.

But even more thrilling was his announced match against Jushin Liger at New Japan’s Strong Style Evolved in Long Beach in March. Although that match was unable to take place due to injury, Mysterio appeared in Long Beach and promised that he would follow in the footsteps of Chris Jericho and compete for New Japan at some point.

Still there continued to be rumors that Mysterio was gearing up for a WWE return, possibly on a short-term deal with a very light schedule. While we don’t know if he’s actually signed a deal yet, he has reportedly agreed to appear for WWE again in just a matter of weeks.