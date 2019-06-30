Ric Flair Denied Rumors He Was Scheduled To Appear At AEW Double Or Nothing

As you remember if you watched AEW’s first PPV, Double Or Nothing, last month, Bret Hart made a surprise appearance to reveal the AEW Championship belt, and was part of a segment with MJF, Adam Page, Jimmy Havoc, and Jungly Boy, which set up a fourway match at last night’s Fyter Fest. After the show, rumors circulated that Bret’s role was originally meant to be for Ric Flair. Flair had been scheduled to be in Las Vegas that weekend for a Roast as part of Starrcast, but he ended up being unable to travel after having surgery earlier in the week.

