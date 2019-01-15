NJPW

Ring of Honor announced the teams for their twelve-team Tag Wars tournament, which will take place between January 24-26 on their Road to the G1 Supercard shows in Texas. Tag Wars took place as a one-night tournament in 2010, 2014, and 2016, with a slightly different format each time. The 2019 Tag Wars will feature three matches on the first night, three more on the second night, and the winning teams from these nights wrestling in two different three-way matches on the third night. The winners of the triple threats will compete in the finals later on January 2016. It’s kind of Tag Wars gone BOLA.

Here are the teams for Tag Wars, a selection that paints a pretty good picture of ROH in early 2019 outside of Women of Honor and top singles stars like Dalton Castle, Marty Scurll, and Matt Taven, who will presumably be busy with non-tag team feuds on this tour: