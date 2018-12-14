Frotcast Bonus: Matt And Vince Review ‘Aquaman’

Download this episode here.

Merry early Chrstimas, Frot fans!

This week we’ve got a bonus FREE EPISODE. Matt and I review Aquaman, which we were both surprised to find that we actually kind of liked a lot. Yes, there are spoilers, but probably not ones you would care hugely about. The movie doesn’t feel that spoil-able.

Areas of discussion include: how did our preconceived notions stack up to the finished film, and where did those preconceived notions come from? Did Aquaman just build the character around Jason Momoa’s actual personality? We also delve into Jason Momoa’s dopey charm, the big oafish jock you really want to befriend you for some reason. From there we get into the superhero movie’s obsession with monarchy, Willem Dafoe dressed like a geisha, water-driven technologies, and the aesthetic of excess.

Does Aquaman deserve a production design Oscar? And moreover, did DC finally stumble onto a tone that actually both works, and differentiates them from Marvel? And is a background making horror movies, like Aquaman director James Wan has, the best training for a superhero movie? If you want more movie reviews like this, subscribe to our Patreon, at Patreon.com/Frotcast. You’ll never be lonely when you have the Frotcast.

