Back in September, 2K Games announced that they would be partnering with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society as part of the upcoming WWE 2K20‘s global marketing campaign:

Utilizing its extensive social media presence, 2K will issue a call-to-action via the WWE Games Twitter account, urging consumers to retweet and spread the LLS message and donation link. For each retweet, 2K will donate $2.00 to LLS, up to $500,000.00.* Consumers will not be required to make a purchase or donation but will simply be doing their part to encourage others to get involved and consider donating, volunteering time or becoming a social ambassador. In addition to its financial commitment to LLS, 2K will also provide copies of Company-published video games to blood cancer patients, coordinate visits with 2K personnel and WWE Superstars to hospital partners of LLS, host LLS personnel, patients and their families at upcoming WWE 2K20 promotional events, and more.

We were present for the 2K20 event last Friday, and as such had a chance to talk about the partnership with someone you may have heard of before: game cover Superstar and leukemia survivor Roman Reigns. The Big Dog talked about the importance of supporting cancer awareness both in real life and to naturally doubtful wrestling fans, as well as sharing the cover of the game with Becky Lynch, and why he’s supporting Seth Rollins following Hell in a Cell.