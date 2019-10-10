Roman Reigns Defended Seth Rollins And Discussed Why Some Fans Don’t Like Him

Seth Rollins is both the Universal Champion and one of the top stars in WWE, and yet sometimes lately he seems to be having a rough time. For one thing, the ending of his match with the Fiend Bray Wyatt at Hell in a Cell did not go over well with fans in the arena or at home, to the degree that WWE is now doing extra work to justify it. He’s also had some troubles online, going so far as to briefly delete his twitter account after a recent feud with Sasha Banks and her fans. And that was far from the first time Seth has made people mad on Twitter, often by vehemently defending WWE.



Still, if there’s one person who loves Seth Rollins (besides Becky Lynch), it’s Roman Reigns. As the only other ex-member of the Shield remaining in WWE, Roman still calls Seth his brother. And in a recent chat with Sports Illustrated, Roman stuck up for Seth and defended him as the right choice to be the top guy in the company:

There is a lot to being the face of WWE. It’s not only about being in the ring. It’s about how you represent, and that is a 24-7, 365 job. You’ve got to be on all the time for 52 weeks a year. But I’m telling you now, my brother is legit. I was so proud of him and what he did at SummerSlam against Brock Lesnar. He obviously had one of those weeks where the Twitter machine and the Internet went nuts on him, but he bounced back and answered the call.

Roman also acknowledges that Seth’s communication style doesn’t always win everybody over:

Is he passionate? God, yes. Is he blunt? Of course, that’s why I love him. He doesn’t sugarcoat, he’s very honest, and he is passionate, and he was born for professional wrestling. Seth loves the WWE. That’s why some people misread some of the things he says or the ways he delivers it, but he does mean well. He’s a workhorse. Yeah, he’s a little live at the mouth sometimes, but he’s got a heart of gold, trust me. Whether he’s on Raw or SmackDown, the WWE is in good hands with him as champion.

It’s funny that Roman is in a place to defend Seth against angry fans now, when it wasn’t too long ago that Roman himself was the anointed top star who got tons of hate. I have to admit, though, how much Roman Reigns loves Seth Rollins might make me like Seth Rollins a little more.