Ronda Rousey’s Not Being Advertised For Any Shows After WrestleMania

02.28.19 35 mins ago

WWE

We all pretty much know what Ronda Rousey’s doing at WrestleMania. No matter how many storyline obstacles WWE puts in the way, it’s clear at this point that she’ll be putting her Raw Women’s Championship on the line against Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair in a triple threat that currently looks like the likely main event. What nobody seems sure about is what happens with Rousey after WrestleMania’s over.

Early reports that she might be leaving the company entirely were quickly denied by all involved. However, it does look likely that she’ll be taking some kind of hiatus once Mania’s over. For one thing, WWE is apparently already planning for how to book the women’s division when she’s gone. She’s also joining the cast of Total Divas this year, which is one way she could stay a part of WWE while also taking time off from the ring, just as the Bellas and others have done.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Ronda Rousey#WWE Raw#WWE
TAGSRONDA ROUSEYWRESTLEMANIA 35WWEWWE RAW

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.26.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

02.25.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

02.25.19 3 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

02.22.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.20.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

02.19.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP