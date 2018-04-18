Ronda Rousey Is Joining WWE’s Upcoming European Tour

YouTube

Ronda Rousey has formed a path of destruction since landing in the WWE, running through Stephanie McMahon and Triple H in the months leading up to her in-ring debut at WrestleMania 34.

Rousey stunned the wrestling world with her scintillating debut at ‘Mania 34, working relatively seamlessly with the power couple en route to her first WWE victory. The legend himself, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin had glowing remarks after the bout and Rousey seems to have really hit the ground running.

The next confirmed dates on the agenda for the former UFC champion is WWE’s Live tour in Europe throughout the month of May.