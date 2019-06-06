Sami Zayn Will Be Raising Money For Syria While WWE Is Live From Saudi Arabia

Tomorrow, at 2pm East Coast time, is when WWE begins broadcasting Super ShowDown from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. There are rumors of a women’s match, but some WWE superstars still aren’t making the trip. Aleister Black wasn’t invited because of his tattoos, while Kevin Owens and Daniel Bryan are choosing not to go, and Sami Zayn isn’t welcome because of his Syrian descent and advocacy for the people of that country. Sami’s not just sitting home doing nothing, of course, he’s launching his own project simultaneously with Super ShowDown.

