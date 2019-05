WWE

Last night on Raw, Sami Zayn did an audience Q&A segment called The Electric Chair, which for some reason involved sitting in a real(ish) electric chair in the middle of the ring while answering what appear to be actual (but well-screened) questions from the crowd. Then when Sami got heelishly fed up with the audience, he chided them for not asking better questions, and added, “You could have asked me about AEW!”