For those of us who didn’t watch WWE Crown Jewel, the results that emerged from it didn’t exactly make us wish we had: A quick loss for Braun and the return of the chronically absent Universal Champion. An old man match that led to a serious injury for the youngest old man. And of course Shane McMahon of all people winning the “World Cup” tournament, despite not being on the bracket. I’m sure for people who were watching, that choice seemed just as weird. Shane won the tournament finals after inserting himself in the place of the Miz, who suffered what was obviously a storyline injury (or even an injury that was faked within the storyline — time will tell).
If Shane winning and officially becoming “Best in the World” made you mad, apparently that’s what was supposed to happen. According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, Shane’s victory was to set up a heel turn for the Smackdown Live Commissioner. That does seem to track, and I wouldn’t even say it’s the first step, since on Smackdown last week he threatened to fire any Smackdown superstar who lost that match, which isn’t a very babyface thing to do.
Of course, for those of us who were really enjoying Paige as the sole authority figure on Smackdown, Shane basically became a heel the minute he came back and started taking time away from her. What affect his heel turn will have on her role on the show remains to be seen, but at least it will presumably create a dynamic that’s not just the “here’s Shane for no reason doing things Paige could do just as well” moments we’ve had for the past few weeks. Hopefully it doesn’t lead to the loss of her General Manager status, which would be a real tragedy.
Wait, he hasn’t been a heel this whole time?
KO and Sami were right the whole time!
if they bring back our beautiful Quebecois boys as faces, this whole thing is redeemed.
Bryan-Shane at Mania is going to be the end of this, isn’t it? This is Bryan’s punishment for pulling out of this shit show and instead of getting the final chapter in Bryan-Miz like we should, we’re getting Shane and Bryan in-fucking-stead, aren’t we?
In a cell, and D-Bry’s going to be told to take the hero bump.
Well, when we said we wanted Raw to be as good as Smackdown they decided to make smackdown as bad as raw instead.
*checks math* Yep.
Must be a slow news day around the office.
Speaking as an older era fan every time ratings are horrible they think a “mcmahon” can fix this. There’s a time this may have been true. I think wwe fails to realize they’re down to a more niche hardcore audience and the last thing those fans want is a mcmahon featured or part timers. There’s honestly no good answer to this if i could bring up impact to make a point they started booking to appeal to their hardcore fanbase and it drove off the casuals and ended up with them getting a new time slot. I fear wwe may do the opposite by driving away their hardcore fans most of whom are network subscribers to try and appeal to casuals who know the mcmahons but will not become network subscribers.
Im that second guy you described. The B&W’s are more entertaining than the product for me.
@adavis same here i come on the boards because i enjoy reading and speculating far more than watching the show, even on hulu i cant sit through a full episode
Holy shit, you guys. This means that we’re going to have a McMahon heel authority figure character. That’s such an out-the-box idea, it’s a surprise they haven’t done it before.
But…is that going to make steph the face for a survivor series feud or are we heading for Shane vs kurt?
@Mr. Bliss after kurts poor showing at cj i dont think he will be on the team but he may pick the raw team. I think its more likely shane doesn’t fully turn untill SS i think its only 2 weeks ago so they will probably hint at the turn but not fully turn till SS just my guess anyway
Typo ment 2 weeks away not 2 weeks ago
If is a heel turn, why didnt they have him take the soot from Rey instead of a heel?