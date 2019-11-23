Stone Cold Steve Austin wrestled his last match at WrestleMania XIX in 2003 and has since only returned to the squared circle to hand out some stunners and drink some beers. Earlier this fall, though he retired from wrestling over a decade ago due to serious neck issues, Austin said that he could wrestle one more match “in theory.”
However, in a recent interview with ESPN to promote the upcoming release of his shoot interview with The Undertaker, Austin said that he will never have another match.
In the words in the WWE legend:
“I’d be happy to give you a two-letter answer: N.O. It’s like people say, it’s show business, and in the wrestling business, it’s never say never. If you ask me, ‘Steve do you have a couple of Stunners, a couple of right hands or do you have some hell raising left in you?’ Absolutely, I do. But just to go in there, lace them up and go in there for a 15-, 20-minute match? No, man. I don’t. Nor do I want to. I did what I did, and in WrestleMania 19, that was my last match with The Rock and he beat me 1-2-3 right in the middle of the ring. Took three Rock Bottoms, but that was the last match that Stone Cold Steve Austin will ever have.”
So maybe cross out Austin on your list of wrestling legends we could see do more than hit a move or two at WrestleMania – while Hulk Hogan still looks like he wants to be added to the card.