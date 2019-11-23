Stone Cold Steve Austin wrestled his last match at WrestleMania XIX in 2003 and has since only returned to the squared circle to hand out some stunners and drink some beers. Earlier this fall, though he retired from wrestling over a decade ago due to serious neck issues, Austin said that he could wrestle one more match “in theory.”

However, in a recent interview with ESPN to promote the upcoming release of his shoot interview with The Undertaker, Austin said that he will never have another match.