With a podcast and a talk show on the USA Network, Stone Cold Steve Austin does a lot of interviews these days. He’ll soon do even more on WWE Network, with a new show called, ‘Stone Cold Steve Austin: The Broken Skull Sessions.’ The first episode will be with The Undertaker.

WrestleVotes broke this news yesterday and Variety published the official WWE scoop today. ‘The Broken Skull Sessions’ will be a monthly interview series on the Network, “with the first episode set to air on Nov. 24 at approximately 10:30 p.m. ET after the annual WWE pay-per-view Survivor Series.” If the episodes air exactly one month apart, that means the second one should air on Christmas Eve.