Another WWE Superstar Could Be Out For Months Following Surgery

WWE

We haven’t seen Tamina on WWE programming since she competed in the women’s Royal Rumble. (The daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka entered at No. 7 in some questionable new ring gear, and was eliminated after just 1 minute and 19 seconds, outlasting only non-wrestler Vickie Guerrero.) It turns out that’s for a good reason: the former Team B.A.D. member is recovering from a shoulder injury.

Yes, to paraphrase Smashmouth, the WWE injuries start coming and they don’t stop coming. Wrestling Inc reports Tamina had surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff two days after the Rumble. Her last appearance on Smackdown Live was almost a month prior on January 2, when she, Carmella, and Natalya faced the Riott Squad in a six-person tag match.

WWE hasn’t released a statement about the surgery, and neither has Tamina. However, the recovery time for a torn rotator cuff is typically about six months. Jeff Hardy had the same type of surgery in October 2017, and we still don’t know when he’s coming back, although that could have more to do with getting that massive surprise return pop than anything about his recovery. Hopefully Tamina has a speedy recovery and we see her hossing it up back on Smackdown soon.