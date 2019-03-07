Pro Wrestling Icon ‘The Destroyer’ Dick Beyer Has Died

03.07.19 2 hours ago

YouTube

More sad news from a pro wrestling world that’s already lost Mean Gene Okerlund, Pedro Morales, and King Kong Bundy this year as Buffalo’s iconic masked wrestler Dick Beyer, better known as The Destroyer, has died. He was 88 years old.

Beyer competed in over 8,000 matches in the United States and Japan over his 40-year career, becoming the first American wrestler to sign with a Japanese company when he signed with All Japan Pro Wrestling. He reached the top of the wrestling world in 1968, winning the AWA World Heavyweight Championship under the identity of the dreaded Dr. X

The Buffalo News shared the news of his passing:

