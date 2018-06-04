YouTube

The Undertaker’s big 2018 is rolling on with yet another announced appearance in WWE later this summer.

After showing up unexpectedly (even though it was totally anticipated) at WrestleMania 34 to beat John Cena in under three minutes, ‘Taker had a graphic novel introduced telling the fictional story of his 27-year career before showing up at the Greatest Royal Rumble to bury Rusev softly.

While no announcement has been made as to what his appearance will include, it’s fair to assume a match is on the way for WWE’s house show in Madison Square Garden on Saturday, July 7.