There’s been a lot of news this week about the Superstars who were recently allowed to leave WWE and now there’s news about several who have decided to stay with the company for years to come. On the FS1 talk show WWE Backstage , Ryan Satin announced during his “The Satin Sheet” segment that two popular tag teams just signed new multi-year deals with the promotion.

Former WWE Champion and current Smackdown Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston already said on The New Day’s podcast that he signed a new five-year contract, but Satin added to that news:

WWE has confirmed to me that Xavier Woods, Big E, and Kofi Kingston all signed five-year deals at the same time and according to sources, they all negotiated the same pay and terms of the agreement to show their solidarity as a team and to be considered as equals.

Given the at least quasi-fictional nature of this and almost every announcement made by WWE, it’s hard to know if the part about identical contracts is actually true, especially since it sounds like something The New Day would do as their TV characters. However, it also seems like a smart move for Woods, E, and Kingston to make if they care about keeping their team together – as well as a possible signal that, if true, Kingston isn’t regarded as a higher level player than Woods and E despite being a former world champion.

Satin also announced that The Street Profits have signed new multi-year WWE deals. While reception to how their main roster work hasn’t been universally positive – the matches have been praised, but opinions about the backstage segments and skits have been more divided – Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins have been regularly featured on Raw in some way since joining the red brand and there’s tons of potential for their stars to rise in WWE over the next few years.