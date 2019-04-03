The Usos Have Signed New Contracts To Stay With WWE

04.03.19 58 mins ago

While rumors persist that tag teams like The Good Brothers, The Revival, and others have either planned to or considered leaving WWE for whatever All Elite Wrestling can come up with, one team is officially staying put: the current Smackdown Tag Team Champions, Jimmy and Jey, the Usos.

