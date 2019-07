WWE Raw

We finally got to the fireworks factory!

After Finn Bálor’s surprisingly quick loss to Samoa Joe following his surprisingly quick Intercontinental Championship match loss against Shinsuke Nakamura during an unannounced match on the kickoff for Extreme Rules), Finn thought he’d had a bad 24 hours. Little did he know that the lights were about to go out and a monster from the mind of horror legend Tom Savini was about to hunt and destroy him.