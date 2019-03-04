The Best And Worst Of WCW Monday Nitro 6/15/98: AfterBASH

WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of WCW Monday Nitro: Dennis Rodman returned, was in like eight segments, and accidentally burned a lady with a cigar. Don’t worry, she pretended to like it. It was weird. Also, Carl Weathers and the bad guy from The Karate Kid joined nWo Actual Hollywood.

Click here to watch this week’s episode on WWE Network and here to watch the pay-per-view that preceded it. You can catch up with all the previous episodes of WCW Monday Nitro on the Best and Worst of Nitro tag page and all the episodes of Thunder on the Best and Worst of Thunder. Follow along with the competition here.

Remember, if you want us to keep writing 20-year-old WCW jokes, click the share buttons and spread the column around. If you don’t tell them how much you like these, nobody’s going to read them. We’re almost to the Georgia Dome Nitro, which is the unofficial point of no return.

Up first, let’s see what happened at the Bash.