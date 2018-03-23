The Best And Worst Of WCW Monday Nitro 1/19/98: A Very Big Brah

#Vintage Best And Worst
Pro Wrestling Editor
03.23.18 2 Comments

WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of WCW Thunder: The debut of our Best and Worst of WCW Thunder column (thanks, WWE Network!) saw Kevin Nash take on the Giant with a hot coffee mod, Rey Mysterio Jr. become Cruiserweight Champion, and Chris Jericho almost paralyze himself on TV for like the fourth time in a year.

Click here to watch this week’s episode on WWE Network. You can catch up with all the previous episodes of WCW Monday Nitro on the Best and Worst of Nitro tag page. Follow along with the competition here.

Remember, if you want us to keep writing 20-year-old WCW jokes, click the share buttons and spread the column around. If you don’t tell them how much you like these, nobody’s going to read them. Especially Thunder, jeez.

And now, the Best and Worst of WCW Monday Nitro for January 19, 1998.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Vintage Best And Worst
TAGSBEST AND WORST OF NITROVINTAGE BEST AND WORSTWCWWCW MONDAY NITRO

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 8 hours ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 2 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP