The Best And Worst Of WCW Monday Nitro 1/19/98: A Very Big Brah

WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of WCW Thunder: The debut of our Best and Worst of WCW Thunder column (thanks, WWE Network!) saw Kevin Nash take on the Giant with a hot coffee mod, Rey Mysterio Jr. become Cruiserweight Champion, and Chris Jericho almost paralyze himself on TV for like the fourth time in a year.

Click here to watch this week’s episode on WWE Network. You can catch up with all the previous episodes of WCW Monday Nitro on the Best and Worst of Nitro tag page. Follow along with the competition here.

Remember, if you want us to keep writing 20-year-old WCW jokes, click the share buttons and spread the column around. If you don’t tell them how much you like these, nobody’s going to read them. Especially Thunder, jeez.

And now, the Best and Worst of WCW Monday Nitro for January 19, 1998.