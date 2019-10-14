The Best And Worst Of WOW 10/12/19: Playing Catch-Up

WOW: Women of Wrestling is an all-female wrestling show that airs on Saturdays at 8pm on AXS TV. WOW is the brainchild of David McClane, who previously founded GLOW: Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling, the original 1980s wrestling show that the Netflix comedy is based on. Despite the passage of 30+ years and the inclusion of more established wrestling talents, WOW still contains much of the spirit of GLOW, for both good and bad.

Previously on the Best and Worst of WOW, almost a month ago, Serpentine gave Tessa Blanchard a rough time, Adrenaline debuted against Abilene Maverick, and Lana Starr kicked Amber O’Neal to the curb, where she was picked up by Jessie Jones.

Then WOW took a week off, and immediately after that the wrestling world exploded thanks to WWE and AEW, and I missed a couple of recaps. So today we’ll be catching up with the last three episodes, and we’ll be weekly again moving forward.

And now, the Best and Worst of WOW: Women of Wrestling for October 12, 2019 (with some bits from the two previous weeks as well):