A Horsewomen Versus Horsewomen Feud Is Not On WWE’s Agenda

01.30.19 31 mins ago

WWE

Ever since an encounter during the first Mae Young Classic in 2017, there have been hints at a feud leading to a match between the Four Horsewomen of WWE (Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, and Bayley) and the Four Horsewomen of MMA (Ronda Rousey, Shayna Baszler, Marina Shafir, and Jessamyn Duke). When Duke and Shafir joined NXT last year, with Rousey and Baszler already in the company, it began to seem more likely. And then after fighting Sasha Banks at the Royal Rumble last weekend, Ronda Rousey seemed to imply the feud was imminent. In a backstage promo, she called the use of the Four Horsewomen name her only point of contention with Sasha, claiming that her Horsewomen were more legit while the Horsewomen of NXT of just used the name for marketing.

TOPICS#Ronda Rousey#WWE
TAGSFOUR HORSEWOMENRONDA ROUSEYWWE

