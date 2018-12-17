🇯🇵PROJECT TOKYO🇯🇵

We wanted our debut show in Japan to be something special. A showcase of what we are, but also, to put on an event that stands out from the rest!!!

Japan, we are coming!!!

Get ready for PROJECT TOKYO!!!

Tickets are available NOW via: https://t.co/fVeZkBs1xX pic.twitter.com/zChsHYBbah

— Fight Club: PRO (@Fightclubpro) December 16, 2018