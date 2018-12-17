Akira Tozawa Is The Latest WWE Superstar To Be Loaned To Another Promotion

12.17.18 2 hours ago

Fight Club Pro

British independent promotion Fight Club Pro announced the talent for their first show in Japan, at Tokyo’s Korakuen Hall, and the lineup included a surprising addition. Along with popular Japanese wrestlers Jun Kasai, CIMA, Daisuke Sekimoto, and FCP Champion Meiko Satomura, as well as FCP regulars Aussie Open and CCK, the poster for the show prominently features former WWE Cruiserweight Champion and current 205 Live star Akira Tozawa.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGS205 liveAKIRA TOZAWAFight Club Promeiko satomuraWWEWWE 205 Live

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

12.17.18 1 hour ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Zayn, Bruce Springsteen, And Vic Mensa

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Zayn, Bruce Springsteen, And Vic Mensa

12.14.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.11.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

12.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

12.10.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Gucci Mane, XXXTentacion, And Van Morrison

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Gucci Mane, XXXTentacion, And Van Morrison

12.07.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP