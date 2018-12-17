British independent promotion Fight Club Pro announced the talent for their first show in Japan, at Tokyo’s Korakuen Hall, and the lineup included a surprising addition. Along with popular Japanese wrestlers Jun Kasai, CIMA, Daisuke Sekimoto, and FCP Champion Meiko Satomura, as well as FCP regulars Aussie Open and CCK, the poster for the show prominently features former WWE Cruiserweight Champion and current 205 Live star Akira Tozawa.
Akira Tozawa Is The Latest WWE Superstar To Be Loaned To Another Promotion
