WWE And Quibi Get Ready To ‘Fight Like A Girl’ Next Week

As many of us in the sports-entertainment world continue to adjust to quarantine life, we are all in dire need of fresh, new, wrestling-related content (preferably the kind that’s not taking place in in an empty arena, but I digress).

Luckily, Quibi has us covered: The new handheld video content service, which just launched this week, is readying the release of their new show with WWE, Fight Like A Girl, a reality show in which a WWE Superstar is paired up with a woman struggling with a personal issue to help motivate and inspire them. The series was filmed last summer and was officially announced in January, but today we not only have a release date for the first episode — Monday, April 13 — but also a trailer showing us just what the show is going to look like. Spoiler alert: It’s probably gonna make all of us ugly-cry more than a few times.