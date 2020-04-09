WWE And Quibi Get Ready To ‘Fight Like A Girl’ Next Week

As many of us in the sports-entertainment world continue to adjust to quarantine life, we are all in dire need of fresh, new, wrestling-related content (preferably the kind that’s not taking place in in an empty arena, but I digress).
Luckily, Quibi has us covered: The new handheld video content service, which just launched this week, is readying the release of their new show with WWE, Fight Like A Girl, a reality show in which a WWE Superstar is paired up with a woman struggling with a personal issue to help motivate and inspire them. The series was filmed last summer and was officially announced in January, but today we not only have a release date for the first episode — Monday, April 13 — but also a trailer showing us just what the show is going to look like. Spoiler alert: It’s probably gonna make all of us ugly-cry more than a few times.
WWE Superstars featured in Fight Like A Girl include Sasha Banks, Brie Bella, Nikki Bella, Alexa Bliss, Sonya Deville, Charlotte Flair, Nia Jax, Becky Lynch and Natalya, under the guiding hand of Stephanie McMahon. The only way to watch the show will be on your handheld device via a Quibi subscription, but you’re in luck: Quibi is offering free three-month trials for everybody right now.