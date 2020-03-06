Quibi announced on Friday that its original streaming lineup is set for its launch, which is slated for April 6. There are a lot of trailers to sort through, though the actual time it will take to get through those shows is much less than some other streaming networks.

If you’re still not sure what Quibi is, you’re not on any PR lists announcing their litany of shows. But you may have seen their Super Bowl commercial, which is a good indication of just how much money Quibi’s partners are putting into this mobile platform. The concept is simple: Quibi stands for “quick bites,” which means short show runtimes that are meant to be viewed on mobile phones only.

Quibi says it will launch 175 shows and 8,500 “quick bites” in 2020, with three different types of content in mind: movies told in 7-10 minute chapters, unscripted shows and documentaries in 10 minutes or less and “daily essentials,” which are described as news, entertainment and inspiration.

Quibi announced Friday it will offer users a free 90-day trial if they enter their email on Quibi’s website by April 6. It also gives you a chance to check out the 50 shows Quibi will apparently have ready at launch. Whether it’s enough to justify the $4.99 a month (or $7.99 without ads) to keep the platform on your phone after the first three months is unclear, but there will be plenty to check out come April.