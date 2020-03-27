WWE Friday Night Smackdown Open Discussion Thread: Oh God, WrestleMania

Tonight on the WWE Friday Night Smackdown open discussion thread:

Daniel Bryan’s WrestleMania destiny is now in the hands of Drew Gulak.

Bryan is eyeing an Intercontinental Title opportunity against Sami Zayn at WrestleMania, but The Great Liberator is evading at every turn. Zayn backed Bryan into a corner by proposing that if The “Yes!” Man is so confident in his new partner of sorts, then Bryan should put his fate in Gulak’s hands. Hence, Gulak will take on Shinsuke Nakamura this Friday on the blue brand, and if Gulak is victorious, Bryan will challenge Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship at The Show of Shows.

Will Gulak come through in the clutch? Or will Zayn craft yet another brilliant scheme? (via WWE.com)

Make sure you’re following along with our WrestleMania 36 tag page for all the latest news including people dropping out, people dropping out, people dropping out, and boneyard match specifics.

As always, give a thumbs up to any comments from tonight’s open thread you enjoy and we’ll include 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Friday Night Smackdown on Fox report. Make sure to flip your comments to “newest” in the drop down menu under “discussion,” and enjoy the show!

