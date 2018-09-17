WWE Network

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Hell in a Cell 2018 results. The show was headlined by a Hell in a Cell match for the Universal Championship with Mick Foley as special guest referee, as well as several other title matches. Make sure you’re back here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Hell in a Cell column.

WWE Hell in a Cell Results:

– In case you missed it, the Cell is red now.

– Kickoff Match for the Smackdown Tag Team Championship: The New Day (c) defeated Rusev Day. Kofi Kingston pinned Aiden English after a Trouble In Paradise.

1. Hell in a Cell Match: Randy Orton defeated Jeff Hardy. Orton won by pinfall after Hardy tried to swing on the roof of the cell and fell face-first through a table. Here’s the finish, if you can’t picture it.

2. Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch defeated Charlotte Flair (c). Lynch countered a spear into a pin to win the match and become the new Smackdown Women’s Champion. After the match Flair tried to make up with Lynch, but Lynch rejected her.

3. Raw Tag Team Championship Match: Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre (c) defeated Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose. McIntyre connected with a Claymore kick to Rollins while Rollins was trying to execute a Falcon Arrow on Ziggler to win the match.