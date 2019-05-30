Kofi Kingston is scheduled to defend the WWE Championship against Dolph Ziggler at the Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia on June 7, so he’s doing press about WWE’s upcoming Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia. In an interview with United Arab Emirates-based newspaper The National, Kingston talked about a variety of topics, including what he likes about working the Saudi Arabia shows, from which other performers have been barred for reasons like having tattoos, being women, or being of Syrian descent. Echoing the change in how WWE has marketed these events (from “look at this progressive country!” to “look at the WrestleMania-like spectacle!”), Kingston talked about the fans in Saudi Arabia and the size of the shows.

Every time we go to [Saudi Arabia] the show gets bigger and bigger. It is almost like a second WrestleMania to be honest with you. The fireworks, the people that are there, the spectacle, I love going to Saudi.

I told this story before, but before we ever had a show there, I went there for promotional work. I was there for seven days and it was one of the greatest experiences of my WWE career. It was great meeting fans and people who had dreams of WWE coming to their country.

Now you fast forward five years later and we have events now in Saudi that are just so big and I have witnessed the growth. To be a part of that is really special and every time we go to Saudi I look forward to that. The energy is off the charts and it is about putting smiles on people’s faces. I can’t wait to go back.