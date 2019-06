WWE Network

Less than a week again, it was reported that WWE’s Lars Sullivan would be out of action with a knee injury. It was unknown how serious the injury was and Sullivan was getting an MRI to find out.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it is serious enough that The Freak could be out of action for between six and nine months, putting him on the shelf until around the 2020 Royal Rumble or WrestleMania 36.