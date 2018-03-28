WWE Mixed Match Challenge Mixdown Week 11: Lass, Kicked

This is the eleventh week of the WWE Mixed Match Challenge, a half-hour show featuring a 12-team mixed tag tournament between Raw and Smackdown, in which each team is battling to win $100,000 for their chosen charity.
The episodes air live on Facebook Watch at 10 p.m. every Tuesday night, but you can watch the new episode any time you want. Last week featured the first match of the Semi-Finals, in which the endearingly adorable team of Alexa Bliss and Braun Strowman was knocked out of the tournament by the unstoppable Asuka and her hanger-on, the Miz.
This week is the second semi-final match, in which Charlotte Flair Becky Lynch and Bobby Roode, fighting on behalf of Girl Up, face off against Finn Bálor and Sasha Banks, fighting on behalf of the Special Olympics.
I agree completely. I was LOVING this for a while, but they ruined it by bringing the streak into it. Was happy to get a double dose of Becky last night, though.
Becky Lynch getting the pinfall to win a tournament semi-final being immediately followed by the GM announcing she won’t be appearing in the final is the most Becky Lynch thing to ever happen.
I don’t believe for a second Charlotte is having dental work. That’s a dental WORK! They can’t have her and asuka in a match 6 days before wrestlemania. That would be so fucking stupid it almost makes you wonder why they booked this the way they did.
Seeing Sasha and Becky go again is making me hope one of them switches brands. They had the best in-ring performance of the whole tournament last night (narrowly edging out Sasha-Asuka), so I need to see them get a full singles match sooner than later.