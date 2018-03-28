WWE Mixed Match Challenge Mixdown Week 11: Lass, Kicked

03.28.18

This is the eleventh week of the WWE Mixed Match Challenge, a half-hour show featuring a 12-team mixed tag tournament between Raw and Smackdown, in which each team is battling to win $100,000 for their chosen charity.

The episodes air live on Facebook Watch at 10 p.m. every Tuesday night, but you can watch the new episode any time you want. Last week featured the first match of the Semi-Finals, in which the endearingly adorable team of Alexa Bliss and Braun Strowman was knocked out of the tournament by the unstoppable Asuka and her hanger-on, the Miz.

This week is the second semi-final match, in which Charlotte Flair Becky Lynch and Bobby Roode, fighting on behalf of Girl Up, face off against Finn Bálor and Sasha Banks, fighting on behalf of the Special Olympics.

