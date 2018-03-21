WWE Mixed Match Challenge Mixdown Week 10: These Hands

This is the ninth week of the WWE Mixed Match Challenge, a half-hour show featuring a 12-team mixed tag tournament between Raw and Smackdown, in which each team is battling to win $100,000 for their chosen charity.

The episodes air live on Facebook Watch at 10 p.m. every Tuesday night, but you can watch the new episode any time you want. Last week featured the last match of the Quarter-Finals, in which Rusev and Lana gave it their all but were no match for the dominance of the Robe Warriors.

This week is the first semi-final match, in which the Miz and Asuka, fighting on behalf of Rescue Dogs Rock, face off against Alexa Bliss and Braun Strowman, fighting on behalf of Connor’s Cure.

