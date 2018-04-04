WWE Mixed Match Challenge Mixdown Week 12: This Is Life, The One You Get

This is the twelfth week of the WWE Mixed Match Challenge, a half-hour show featuring a 12-team mixed tag tournament between Raw and Smackdown, in which each team is battling to win $100,000 for their chosen charity.

The episodes aired live on Facebook Watch at 10 p.m. every Tuesday night, but you can watch the new episode any time you want. Last week was the end of the Semi-Finals, in which Becky Lynch filled in for Charlotte Flair, and she and Bobby Roode defeated the returning fan favorite team of Sasha Banks and Finn Bálor.

This week features the tournament finals, in which Charlotte Flair and Bobby Roode, fighting on behalf of Girl Up, face off against Asuka and the Miz, fighting on behalf of Rescue Dogs Rock.

