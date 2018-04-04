This is the twelfth week of the WWE Mixed Match Challenge, a half-hour show featuring a 12-team mixed tag tournament between Raw and Smackdown, in which each team is battling to win $100,000 for their chosen charity.
The episodes aired live on Facebook Watch at 10 p.m. every Tuesday night, but you can watch the new episode any time you want. Last week was the end of the Semi-Finals, in which Becky Lynch filled in for Charlotte Flair, and she and Bobby Roode defeated the returning fan favorite team of Sasha Banks and Finn Bálor.
This week features the tournament finals, in which Charlotte Flair and Bobby Roode, fighting on behalf of Girl Up, face off against Asuka and the Miz, fighting on behalf of Rescue Dogs Rock.
Carmella should have cashed in during this match. When no one is watching.
And pinned Bob Roode to win Charlotte’s title
Suggested teams for a second season:
Samoa Joe-Shayna Baszler
Ember Moon-Randy Orton
John Cena and Daniel Bryan but WITH THE WRONG BELLAS WHAT A TWIST
Sarah Logan & Killian Dain
Sasha Banks & Velveteen Dream
Mickie James & Adam Cole
Sonya Deville & Drew McIntyre
Bianca Belair & EC3
The possibilities are endless!
Tommaso Ciampa and Candice LeRae
I didn’t know I wanted to see Breeze and Royce wrestle Fandango and Kay, but now I want it more than anything else. It should just end with them braiding each others’ hair in a circle.
I am Team “Asuka Should Never Lose and Everyone Should Die” forever but putting the streak in here was indeed a dumb idea. If you really wanted to protect it, why even put her in this tournament and kill all your drama? Why did you do Nia/Apollo when Dana Brooke is LITERALLY HANGING WITH TWW?! I know Asuka to Dana is a major downgrade in talent, but Dana’s good at the character parts of wrestling, and Nia/Miz would’ve been just as fun methinks.
Top 3 matches of the tournament: 1) Robe Warriors (Hot Fire alternate) vs Boss Club, 2) Boss Club vs Awe-Ska, and 3) Awe-Ska vs Robe Warriors (Charlotte ATE that hip attack! I am so psyched for their match)
Best single match performance: Jimmy Uso’s surprisingly awesome sniping of then death by Braun Strowman
Favorite team: no wrong answers, but I gotta go with Awe-Ska. Never would have guessed they’d pair so well, but Asuka brought the thunder and Miz brought the lighting. Honorable Mentions to The Ginger Snaps and Ravishing Rusev Day for their great skits
What do you guys think? Feel free to modify or add your own categories in your own rankings.