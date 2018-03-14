WWE Mixed Match Challenge Mixdown Week 9: Personal Best

03.14.18

This is the ninth week of the WWE Mixed Match Challenge, a half-hour show featuring a 12-team mixed tag tournament between Raw and Smackdown, in which each team is battling to win $100,000 for their chosen charity.

The episodes air live on Facebook Watch at 10 p.m. every Tuesday night, but you can watch the new episode any time you want. Last week was the second match of the Quarter-Finals, in which the Monster Among Men Braun Strowman put Jimmy Uso through the announce table, which distracted Naomi and gave Alexa Bliss the pin.

This week is the last quarter-final match, in which Charlotte Flair and Bobby Roode, fighting on behalf of Girl Up, face off against Rusev and Lana, fighting on behalf of Global Citizen.

