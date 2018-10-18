The Best And Worst Of WWE NXT 10/17/18: Back In Black

WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE NXT: Nikki Cross has a secret, and she’s so good at keeping it she ends up the star in a segment involving Tommaso Ciampa AND the Velveteen Dream. Also, Ricochet retained his North American Championship, and Kona Reeves retained the title of worst person on this show.

And now, the Best and Worst of WWE NXT for October 17, 2018.