The Best And Worst Of WWE NXT 10/17/18: Back In Black

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE NXT: Nikki Cross has a secret, and she’s so good at keeping it she ends up the star in a segment involving Tommaso Ciampa AND the Velveteen Dream. Also, Ricochet retained his North American Championship, and Kona Reeves retained the title of worst person on this show.
If you missed this episode, you can watch it here. If you'd like to read previous installments of the Best and Worst of NXT, click right here.
And now, the Best and Worst of WWE NXT for October 17, 2018.
I could only describe the gimmicks of Bing & Rocky as “NJPW All Stars”. It is Roppongi 3K type tag team, made up of Bing, who shows up with Suzuki’s attitude but dressed up as Goto (with a similar music as the latter), teaming up with Taichi except his name is “Rocky”. Goes full circle. Considering him, I’m guessing Bing is chinese though but OH BOY.
I really wish Adam Cole could have intervened to save Britt and induct her into Undisputed Era. Even if it didn’t work out with Conti, it would be cool to have a stable with a woman wrestler in the mix, now that Nikki is out of Sanity (Anyone heard of those guys recently by the way?)
Can someone explain to me why does WWE always hold a shot a little too long? They have editors and they always manage to make it a little a awkward when they leave a shot a couple of seconds too long. Aleister looked a little silly at the end.
That screen-cap of Belair is priceless, caption was great too. Also, that one shot she had on Cross looked like a legit knockout, camera angle was perfect, Nikki just crumpled and Belair had a nice follow through. I love that rivalry so much I’m ok with delaying a clear winner as long as we don’t get AJ Styles levels of muddled finishers due to chicanery.
Bobby Fish is back!! Wonder if he and Strong are going to jockey for position a bit. I hope not. Keep that sleaze train rolling seamlessly.
I wish Shanya didn’t fight so many jobbers, two minute squashes don’t show us anything we haven’t already seen and don’t seem the proper way to kayfabe prepare for Sane.
You know you’ve done something right when the crowd is shushing itself so they can hear what’s happening.
Also, Kyle O’reilly is fantastic. Obviously no one locks on submission holds correctly because they don’t want to hurt anybody, but he still uses just enough detail to make things look really legit, like the way he flares his elbow out on a guillotine or works from a sitting position or switches sides when he’s mounting and striking. Those kind of details are why it never seems unrealistic for Roddy and Kyle to be in control even though they’re so much smaller than the Raiders.
(Also, I want to see Chris Berman announce one Rrrrrrraiders match)
“This is the kind of take no prisoners attitude who need to have when a tiny pirate has bested you two times out of three. Kairi Sane’s about to get got.”
Hopefully this leads to a confrontation with the tiny pirate’s country woman and friend who happens to be a freakishly talented moonsault enthusiast.