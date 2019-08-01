The Best And Worst Of WWE NXT 7/31/19: Fandango Now

WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE NXT: Keith Lee threw Damian Priest around like a child (but somehow lost), Killian Dain literally put Matt Riddle in the ground, and Jordan Myles advanced into the finals of the Breakout Tournament.

If you missed this episode, you can watch it here.

If you’d like to read previous installments of the Best and Worst of NXT, click right here. Follow With Spandex on Twitter and Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter, where everything and everyone is terrible.

And now, the Best and Worst of WWE NXT for July 31, 2019.