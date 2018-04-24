The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 4/23/18: You Can’t Go Home Again

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Raw: The Superstar Shake-Up™ traded most of Raw’s best talent to Smackdown in exchange for 35 of their least eventful mid-carders. Bye Miz! Bye Asuka! Bye Samoa Joe! Hello The Ascension and Mike Kanellis!
*skanks studiously*
I’d actually be fascinated to see a tag team division with the Strowman/Lashley combos going up against the Ziggler/McIntyre and/or AOP. All teams look damn dangerous.
“Also as a random note, I wish they’d at least acknowledge why the women aren’t on the card for the Greatest Royal Rumble”
You said they are getting 40 million for this show, why rock the boat before hand?
“Sounds like Salman rushed it.”
i can’t imagine this line will get anything close to the love it deserves, so i’m dropping down here to give it a standing ovation.
Applause for the B-52’s reference!
Heyman’s not making the trip right?
I didn’t really think the Ascension match was really a squash. They looked better than they had in a long time, and it was kind of refreshing. I was almost thinking they were going to skirt by with a surprise victory. Perhaps no matter what they’ll do, they’ll always be seen as being squashed if they lose a competitive match because of how they were booked from the get-go. Oh well.
Baron Corbin continues to drain my soul. Can’t stand anything about him; his attire, his theme, his presence. Just garbage. Nice attack on NWJ, though.
I still hate Ziggler but I agree it was the best he’s looked in quite some time. I just really, really hate his theme song and was really intrigued by Drew Mcintyre’s new theme and entrance. Very sinister look, only to be blarrpped by Ziggler. Better use of that record skip thing, though.
There should be a boomerang of Kurt going, “Yes, yes” when he was commiserating with the crowd over D-Bry. Dude looked unhinged, like something out of the old film Freaks. Sami and Kevin are angels, however.
Though I won’t hold my breath, it would be pretty spectacular and a bit out of character if the WWE took the time during the GRR to make an announcement regarding their female superstars. Like, “Hey, we know they couldn’t be here but we just wanted to say how proud we are of them, how much they wanted to be here and how we can’t wait to see what they achieve next.” Not that verbatim, perhaps, but something like it would be a nice gesture in such a repressive place. I won’t count on it, obviously, but a nod to them would be pretty cool.