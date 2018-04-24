The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 4/23/18: You Can’t Go Home Again

WWE Raw

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Raw: The Superstar Shake-Up™ traded most of Raw’s best talent to Smackdown in exchange for 35 of their least eventful mid-carders. Bye Miz! Bye Asuka! Bye Samoa Joe! Hello The Ascension and Mike Kanellis!

Here’s the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for April 23, 2018.