Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Raw: Bayley and Sasha Banks went to counseling, Roman Reigns wrestled twice, and Kevin Owens got covered in about five port-a-potties-worth of 2000 Flushes.
Remember that With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter. BUY THE SHIRT.
One more thing: Hit those share buttons! Spread the word about the column on Facebook, Twitter and whatever else you use. Be sure to leave us a comment in our comment section below as well. I know we always ask this, and that this part is copy and pasted in every week, but we appreciate it every week. Somebody needs to be enjoying this!
Here’s the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for July 9, 2018.
“Man, they can’t make these therapy segments any more boring or pointless, can they?”
**Bobby Lashley shows up for therapy**
“I stand corrected.”
That Rousey spot is so good. So much of what they’ve done with her has been great (as has she), it’s such a bummer that the shoot person is kinda impossible to root for.
I assume Liv’s mouth is supposed to be blue because of candy (maybe a Slurpee?), which totally fits with her character, and it bothers me that Cole had to ask because he’s clearly never housed an entire box of Runts in one sitting and everybody, even Cole, should have that pleasure.
Props to Caz for getting a GLOW reference in. There should really be more GLOW references in the comments section …every comments section …in every department. News, Music, Life/Discovery…
Im legit surprised that no one has complained how WWE has done extreme successful work involving Ronda, but can’t even do 1/2 that success for every other wrestler on the roster. For guys like “Lesnar Light” (Lashley), Roman Reigns, Sami, Braun Strowman (Now, ever since making him a face by default), Bayley, etc.
Is the person that is doing the work involving Ronda even able to participate for the rest of the shows creativity and decisions?
I figured they filmed the Sasha/Bayley therapy at the same time and they saw how well those segments went with the crowd at home and decide to abort it this week
“Bathrobe Grandpa Bobby Roode” made me laugh harder than any of the several attempts at comedy on that godforsaken 3-hour show.
Poor Bobby though, just let that dude be a cocky heel already. It feels like Glorious NXT Champion Bobby Roode happened about a century ago.