Brock Lesnar Will Reportedly Return To UFC To Challenge Daniel Cormier For The Heavyweight Title

07.08.18 1 hour ago

Brock Lesnar is apparently coming back to UFC. At the conclusion of UFC 226’s main event between Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier, Lesnar stepped into the Octagon and responded to a challenge from Cormier. Jeremy Botter of Bleacher Report reported Lesnar and Cormier will fight for the UFC Heavyweight Championship at Madison Square Garden at UFC 230 in November.

The longest reigning WWE champion in history, Lesnar signed a new contract with the company after his WrestleMania 34 victory over Roman Reigns. The champ hasn’t wrestled, however, since April 27 at the Greatest Royal Rumble. Rumors emerged on where he stood within the company in late May, which detailed how he could be off WWE television until August.

