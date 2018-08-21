The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 8/20/18: The Grand Sierra Hotel

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Raw: We had a SummerSlam, and boy was it crazy. Roman Reigns is the Universal Champion, Ronda Rousey is the Raw Women’s Champion, and Brock Lesnar flew home like 20 seconds after it was done. An airplane basically flew into the arena and swept him away while Roman’s music was still playing.
Remember that With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter. BUY THE SHIRT.
One more thing: Hit those share buttons! Spread the word about the column on Facebook, Twitter and whatever else you use. Be sure to leave us a comment in our comment section below as well. I know we always ask this, and that this part is copy and pasted in every week, but we appreciate it every week.
And now, the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for August 20, 2018.
“intro’
LOL BOTTOM TEXT
Welp never mind, now it’s fixed. Though I like the meta-ness of the filler-text intro. An arrow in your quiver for the next bad Raw. So next week.
“Can we get Super Shield vs. Super Wyatts at Hell in a Cell? Or Survivor Series? Or literally ANY TIME EVER?”
[media.makeameme.org]
I believe in dreams, I believe we can will it into existence, and I believe THAT…because I believe in the Shield.
What’s the likelihood that Ronda improvised the line about Sasha-Bayley, given there’s a big pause before it and (unless they’ve put up a re-edit) it’s cut out of the YouTube upload? Anyway, I wonder where if anywhere the Steph attack is leading for Rousey – Alexa’s just been squashed, there’s a smoke outline where Nia used to be, after last week Nattie’s not turning right now if she was ever planned to, the faces keep losing to Liv Morgan distractions, and Shayna being used against her is an interesting idea were Ronda not palling up to her on Saturday, which of course with Rousey mocking Kairi pre-match is interesting in itself.
There’s still time for Cris Cyborg to keep her promise and teach Alexa Bliss armbar defense in time for the Contractually Obligated Rematch, setting up the worked MMA match between her and Rousey that very clearly was the endgame for the Women’s Evolution all this time.
It was a minor thing in a minor match, but I totally bought Sasha dying from that Riot Kick.
Agreed, that was the best looking execution and sell for the Riott Kick that I’ve seen on the main roster. It was a thing of beauty.
That was the first time ever The Riott Kick ever looked like it does any sort of damage
If Ronda’s going to be hoarding the title for the foreseeable future, I really hope they give some actual story to the other women wrestlers. Sasha and Ruby could have such an awesome feud together.
Honestly, it was the best Raw in months. I’m infinitely happy they finally pulled the trigger on Reigns no matter how it was done. It adds some certainty to Raw again. Good Certainty.
I’m surprised you didn’t talk about Heyman demanding Brock’s rematch and Kurt telling him, “Yeah, later. So Fuck You and your shitty ass client.” As that was addressing an obvious issue.
I like Ronda. I like Ronda being there to neutralize Steph, because for god’s sake someone needs to. Having someone there to murder death kill Steph makes her character functional instead of Diabola ex Machina that won’t go away.
I am fully onboard with the New Dean. His strength up is money. An average size wrestler with legit power moves mixed in is an underutilized class in WWE (see: Crews, Apollo) so having Dean in there working tight again is a revelation. Also interesting, no promo to explain the change. He’s just been there to rip shit up.
We should’ve known the Shield would revive during the Dolph v Dean match. They actually pulled out their Shield level teamwork, which is one of the most overpowered forces in WWE. That was just the warm up. Also nice, beyond that, they didn’t tease it at all. No backstage conversations, no acknowledgment by Roman, nothing. I love surprises.
“One, this match looked like a fight broke out in the parking lot between a 24 Hour Fitness and a TGI Friday’s. ”
Tremendous.
The Revival/B-Team matches/segment was kind of weird, but I do like the way The Revival acted after winning both bouts. They looked disgusted, and quite confident that if it weren’t for the B-Team’s bizarre luck, they would have demolished them with ease. It’s almost like they felt bad for the B-Team, who just ended up like a delusional mess when they “celebrated” still being champions even though they looked like chumps. There’s a few added character dimensions there that I can get behind. Hopefully it leads to something like the B-Team realizing they’re just jokes, and either coming to terms with it or developing a killer instinct (or perhaps, falling into a certain lake and becoming the thralls of a certain Deletor of Worlds).
I know that they’re going to team up Braun Strowman with McIntyre and Ziggler, and possibly form a feud between Strowman and McIntyre in the process, but I actually think Strowman enlisting the help of The AoP would be way better. Not just because of their Shield-like attire, but because they’re two fellow hosses who also don’t care about anyone or anything, and a monster can only relate to fellow monsters. But, I get it, they’re stuck in this weird loop with TWW. Though I find it weird that Seth Rollins is willing to help Reigns retain the championship, risking being booed by a crowd who loves him at the moment, even though Reigns interest in helping out his Shield buddies is usually at “meh” (I say usually because there have been those rare occasions where he’ll help out for no real reason other than they’re buds). That’s another thing: I know there’s this current controversy whether or not what the Shield did were the actions of a heel, and it’s a bit muddied to be honest. I think the crowd certainly didn’t like them taking Strowman down for Reigns’ benefit, and maybe this is where that friction can come. Maybe Seth and Dean want to maintain their babyface roles, but also want to help out their Shield brother in Reigns. But the two are at a conflict, since doing the former mean staying out of Reigns business, but doing the latter risks alienating their fans for little more than the selfish need of Reigns to remain champion. I like those wrinkles!
Oh and let’s get Shayna Baszler to be Stephanie McMahon’s personal instrument of destruction to face Ronda Rousey. I’ve wanted them to be allies, but I see more value in having them feud for MMA in WWE supremacy.
I still want an in-universe explanation for how Rollins and Ambrose got into the Shield outfits so quickly? There were only a couple of minutes between BRAAAAAAAAAAAAUN or ROOOAAAAAAAAAR or whatever that is to the Shield coming out. Were they doing another Make-a-Wish thing in uniform? Are they hanging near the bottom of the pole they slide down when the Shield Alarm sounds so they can slip right into them on the way to the ring? Were they wearing them under their normal wrestler clothes in defiance of physics, like when Leela tore off her exposed-skin Clobberella costume to reveal her normal Leela outfit? Does Sister Abigal have a cousin in law enforcement? I DEMAND ANSWERS.
“this match looked like a fight broke out in the parking lot between a 24 Hour Fitness and a TGI Friday’s”
pure gold
Was late to watch everything, so sad I missed watching NXT/Summerfest with you beautiful goobers. That said, HOLY HELL LOOK AT THE THINGS HAPPENING. I’d kind of love to see the Shield go back to Golden Hounds of Hell Status and have each guy holding a championship of some kind. Give Dean the GRR belt!
If I recall correctly, Braun came out before Roman won the match.
It’s forever super dumb that it’s Roman who can’t be forgiven for the lines Vince wrote for him. It’s really stupid that we talk this way.
The Revival didn’t lose clean on Sunday, Dawson had a guy pinned for a 4 count when the ref was distracted. That’s more than enough to keep this going. I assume the point of those matches is to give the audience a chance to get familiar with their eventual new tag team champions. (also Dash using a Gory Bomb is my <3).
Apollo has always needed a mouth piece (and Titus has never been good enough on the mic to be that). I have a lot of hope for him and Dana. (although I still think Apollo’s future is as the Billy Gun in some tag team and that the biggest mistake SDLive ever made was not pairing him with Heath Slater when Health was looking for help).
“the finishing sequence is hot fire”
As opposed to room temperature fire or cool breeze fire.
Brandon is a f**king god for the effort and quality of his B&W columns. If he wants to [checks notes] use the “checks notes” bit for the rest of his time here he f**king can.
Also, I love how SHIELD Seth Rollins typically walk over to whoever got the Triple PowerBomb and yells something at them as they lie in pain on the floor. I don’t know what he says. I don’t care what he says. He could be giving cooking tips and as long as he has that snide look on his face, I’m happy.
Poor Sasha has definitely reached full-on “dead behind the eyes” stage. Having all the faces (and the Bellas???) stand alongside Ronda was so weird. I hate WWE’s default mechanism of “all the faces are friends and all the heels are friends no matter what.” Like, every interaction Sasha’s ever had tells us the only thing she really wanted to do there hit Ronda with a backstabber.
Also, I really hope they take the Curt Hawkins losing streak gimmick to its proper endpoint and give him a shocking win at some point.
Keep it going, Raw. This was mostly a really good episode, and I hope it doesn’t mean Smackdown now has to be The Bad Show. Let’s just keep writing good shows on all of our brands, huh WWE?