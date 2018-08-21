The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 8/20/18: The Grand Sierra Hotel

WWE

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Raw: We had a SummerSlam, and boy was it crazy. Roman Reigns is the Universal Champion, Ronda Rousey is the Raw Women’s Champion, and Brock Lesnar flew home like 20 seconds after it was done. An airplane basically flew into the arena and swept him away while Roman’s music was still playing.

And now, the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for August 20, 2018.